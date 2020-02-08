PHOTOS: Regions’s top grapplers rumble at Fraser North Zone Wrestling Championships

Maple Ridge Secondary’s Kasra Tabatabaei points to a friend in the crowd after a hard fought first round victory in his home gym. (Ronan O’Doherty photos - THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge Secondary’s gym was filled with men and women in wrestling singlets ready to go to battle for school, team and personal pride on Friday (Feb. 7).

The inaugural North Fraser Zone Wrestling Championships saw schools from Burnaby, Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge and New Westminster grapples for bragging rights and a chance to go on to the provincial championships in Langley next weekend.

Cheers rose up for the home team Ramblers on every take down and pin and a game Westview Wildcats squad brought their best stuff to the mats too.

Results to follow.

