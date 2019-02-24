PHOTOS: RCMP win annual Revelstoke ‘Cops versus Firefighters’ fundraiser hockey game

The RCMP took home the trophy this year in the annual Cops versus Firefighters fundraiser hockey game.

The RCMP won the annual show down against the firefighters 12-11 on Friday night at the Forum. All money raised at the event went to the BC Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Tree’s for Tots. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Though the firefighters fought hard to make a comeback in the third period, the RCMP took the win 12-11.

All funds raised go to support the BC Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and Tree’s for Tots.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com