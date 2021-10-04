PHOTOS: Quesnel rink falls in finals of Curl BC Club Championships

A team skipped by Brenda Ernst came up one game short, losing to Parksville's Penny Shantz

Darren Frycz’s first shot in the final end of the men’s final was the key shot. Tucking behind the centre guard, and stealing the key point to break an eighth-end tie. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Brenda Ernst’s team came up one end short.

The hometown team made the finals of the BC Club Championships, hosted inside the Quesnel Curling Centre, but after giving up three in the first end, were playing catch up.

Eventually the team skipped by Penny Shantz out of the Parksville Curling Club ran Ernst out of rocks in the eighth and final end, winning by a final score of 6-3.

“Our team hadn’t played at a high level, so it was good to bring them, and introduce them to competition,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Shantz represented Canada at the 1988 Olympics, where curling was a demonstration sport, and has competed in the Senior championships since 2012.

“Part of this was to practice for the senior event,” she said “We’ve got a team, so it was opportunity to throw lots of rocks and get tuned up for that as well.”

Ernst will also be heading to the Curl BC Senior Championship later this month, alongside third Dana Johansen, second Penni Yamamoto and lead Shari Needham.

Shantz’s team was rounded out by third Tina Chestnut, second Nicole Guizzo, and replacement lead Nancy Betteridge. Betteridge joined the team after a player won the Canadian Senior Golf championship and had to back out.

“She had good draw weight, she played amazing,” Shantz said of Betteridge.

Shantz only lost one game throughout the tournament, a 12-0 defeat to a non-playoff team in the second draw of the tournament.

Both men’s and women’s sportsmanship awards went to Quesnel players. Quesnel skip Shayne Yamamoto won the award for the men, with Needham winning for the women.

In the men’s event, a team skipped by Darren Frycz out of the Langley Curling Centre, with third Mike Sitter, second Don Monk and lead Steve Claxton prevailed in the final.

The team won a qualifier on Saturday night, winning the Sunday morning final against a team out of the Delta Thistle Curling Club skipped by Chris Gomes.

Heading into the final end, the game was tied, and Frycz was without the hammer. In the key shot of the championship, Frycz was able to make a draw around his own centre-guard with his first skip stone.

When Gomes missed the runback with his first, Frycz placed another guard leaving Gomes a difficult come around to win the championship which fell a little short.

“That last end set up really nice,” Frycz said. “We played it textbook when you’re without hammer. Everyone threw excellent that end.”

Frycz won the club championship provincials in 2014, and has been searching to win again ever since.

Both teams praised the ice-work done by Quesnel curling club manager Dave Plant and other volunteers.

“I appreciate Quesnel so much for everything they did,” Shantz said. “The ice was amazing, like, really good.”

The two winning teams will represent B.C. at the club nationals in Ottawa in late-November.

Penny Shantz shakes hands with Dana Johansen after running Quesnel’s Brenda Ernst rink out of stones. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Brenda Ersnt’s Quesnel team made the finals, but ran out of rocks in the final end, searching for a score of three to force an extra end. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Steve Claxton and Mike Sitter watch carefully as Don Monk’s shot slides towards the house. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Brenda Ernst watches as her team sweeps a guard into position. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel skip Brenda Ernst’s throws a stone with Penni Yamamoto and Shari Needham ready to sweep if called upon. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

(Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Brenda Ernst passionately calls to sweepers Dana Johansen and Penni Yamamoto during the final (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Don Monk throws while Tina Chestnut holds the broom. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Brian Cole, Patrick Prade and Chris Gomes watch as an opposition stone slides by. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Penny Shantz and Martin Perry prepare to call shots for their teams. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Team Darren Frycz had to win a qualifier event the day before the final. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Team Frycz has a meeting of the minds before deciding on a shot. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel Curling Centre manager Dave Plant drew rave reviews from Curl BC officials and curlers. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Cody Tanaka won the first qualifier, but fell to Frycz in the second. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Mike Eastwood and Ian Baart sweep a rock. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

All participating teams got a patch indicating they competed at the event. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Cody Tanaka calls line in a crowded house. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)