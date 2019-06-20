Photos: Quesnel girl’s Softball hosts early wrap-up tournament

A big wind-up before a pitch on Sunday morning at West Fraser Timber Park.Ronan O’Doherty photos

Quesnel Girls’ Softball held its annual wrap-up tournament at West Fraser Timber Park this weekend.

Although the teams will still be playing for a few more weeks, the organizers decided to throw the tournament this weekend so that it did not coincide with graduation or the long weekend.

Four teams competed in U10, three in U14 and four in U16/19.

Year-end awards were handed to members of each team for most sportsmanlike, MVP and most improved.

RESULTS:

U10:

1 – West Central Pipe

2 – Aroma Foods

3 – Quesnel Sand & Gravel

4 – Royalite

U12:

1 – Cariboo Pulp

2 – Quesnel River Pulp

3 – Raider Hansen

U14:

1 – Quesnel Toyota

2 – Design Flooring

3 – Bo Peep

U16/19:

1 – Summit Electric

2 – Tireland

3 – Service Electric

4 – Regency Chrysler

READ MORE: Quesnel Girl’s Softball squads win two gold medals in Vernon

