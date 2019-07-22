Photos: Penticton Tigers show off their skills during the July 13 jamboree

The Penticton Tigers in the Tadpole division hosted a one-day jamboree on July 13 with teams from Kelowna and Kamloops.
Parents, coaches, players and families enjoyed the warm weather last Saturday at the Penticton peach baseball field, while the four attending teams battled it out between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The jamboree also featured a skills competition to determine the best pitchers, fastest runners and furthest throwers on the teams. On July 20 and 21, the Tigers are playing in Abbotsford at the fourth annual Mid-Summer Classic.