PHOTOS: PeeWee Silverbacks finish season with 22 game win streak

The team has gone undefeated since November last year

Tristen Bailey looks where to shoot at the Pee Wee tier 2 Silverbacks’ last regular game held at the Shaw Centre on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

The Pee Wee tier 2 Silverbacks showed no signs of slowing down as they continued their win streak through their last regular game of the season.

The Pee Wee team made a regular season record of 14 wins, with one loss and one tie for league play, scoring a total of 113 goals with 39 goals against. The team’s last regular season game against Vernon on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Shaw Centre, was their 22nd consecutive win with a score of 11-2.

“We haven’t lost since November so the team is just on a tear,” said the team’s head coach Liam O’Brien who went on to address the point disparity. “As the season progressed we just continued to really outshoot most teams, almost by double.”

Next the team will be competing in the provincial playoffs next weekend in Kelowna.

