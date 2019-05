The event is hosted by the Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club

James Boe and son Jaxon let loose an arrow towards a target at the 3D Archery Shoot hosted by the Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club on Saturday, May 25. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Archers of all ages aimed arrows at an array of animal targets this weekend at the 3D Archery Shoot.

Hosted by the Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club, the event had over 80 registered archers who hiked the trails near the clubhouse and took shots at life-sized animal targets.

The competitors were allotted one shot at each of the 40 targets spread throughout the trails.

Read more: Girl, 9, out of ICU after carbon monoxide poisoning in Shuswap tent

Read more: City looks at extending public transit to evenings, Sundays

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.