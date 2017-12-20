PHOTOS: Olympian swimmers earning provincial berth

The next big meet for the Langley and Abbotsford swim club comes in mid-January at UBC.

A four-hour meet at the pool in Walnut Grove determined which members of the Langley and Abbotsford Olympian swim club will advance to the provincials. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Eighty-two swimmers from Langley and Abbotsford spent Saturday in the water, trying to qualify for the upcoming provincials in an intra club meet.

And, in fact, several of the swimmers did qualify, and many broke their personal best times, said Langley Olympians Swim Club manager Christy Thompson.

The meet took place at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool Saturday morning.

“It was a really great meet to start off the season,” Thompson said.

Their next three swim meets for the New Year will be the BC senior circut meet at the University of B.C. on Jan. 13, the CDSC Invite at Vancouver Aquatic Centre from Jan. 19 to 21, and the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians novice meet in Walnut Grove on Jan. 20.