PHOTOS: Ocean Athletics’ athletes shine at club-only meet

Though regional track-and-field competitions remain sidelined due to COVID-19 – not to mention larger ones of the provincial and national variety – Ocean Athletics decided to host a meet of its own, with participation limited to its own members.

Last weekend at South Surrey Athletic Park, the club split its competing members into groups, as per provincial health guidelines, and held what the team called ‘Performance Trials.’

All manner of events were held, from 100- and 200-m sprints to longer 800- and 3,000-m runs, as well as discus, shot put, javelin, long jump and pole vault, among others.

The club – like all sports organizations across the province – has been mostly sidelined in recent months due to the ongoing pandemic and associated restrictions. An under-22 meet that the club was set to host in mid-April – which would have included Ocean Athletics members and others from South Surrey – was cancelled amid rising COVID-19 case numbers, though a second club-only trial event, similar in size to last weekend’s event, is currently scheduled for May 1.

Aside from that, the last competition the club hosted was a small club-only cross-country run in Crescent Park in late November. Ocean Athletics athletes also took part in a virtual event, BC Athletics’ BC Cross-Country Championships Virtual Challenge, in December.

Peace Arch News

Ocean Athletics held a club-members-only outdoor track-and-field competition last weekend at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Gordon Kalisch/Fast Track Sports Photography)

