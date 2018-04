Several activities were available throughout the city on Saturday

A Zumba class at Mary Hall’s gym was one of many activities promoted Saturday as part of World Health Day. Photo: Tyler Harper

It snowed like a mid-winter day, but that didn’t stop Nelson from getting fit Saturday for World Health Day.

Outdoor and indoor activities were held throughout the city including a 10,000-step walk, dance classes and free squash down at the Nelson Squash Club.