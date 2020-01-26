Photos: Montreal Canadiens alumni play Revelstoke

Jesse Belanger played for 14 years in the NHL and retired in 2015. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Montreal Canadiens alumni played Revelstoke on Friday.

It was a fundraiser for Revelstoke Minor Hockey, the alumni played Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. All Stars. The Revelstoke team of men’s league players, coaches, teachers, RCMP, old-timer players, business owners, and a couple female players from the community.

Though all proceeds went to minor hockey, the goal of the event was to celebrate and promote the concept that hockey is for everyone, said Matt Cameron, president of Revelstoke Minor Hockey, in a news release.

Todd Wolgram was one of the Revelstokians that played on the Canadiens team.

“I’ve wanted to do this my entire life,” he said.

After the first period, Montreal was at 8:0 goals. The score was reset for the second and third period, yet the Canadiens still won with a final score of 6:5.