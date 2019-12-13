PHOTOS: Mission skaters compete during Speed Week

Local times will be compared to other skaters around the province

Speed Week runs from Dec. 12 to 22 at rinks all across B.C., and Mission skaters participated in the event – at the Mission Leisure Centre – on Dec. 12.

Participating skaters completed one lap of the track to record their fastest time. Skaters competed in their local community and their times will be compared against the times of skaters from across B.C.

Results will then be tabulated and the fastest skater champions will be crowned.

There was a $2 registration fee, with funds raised from the event going to the local Mission Racers speed skating club.

Upcoming local speed skating events include the BC Cup Race 2, which occurs at the Richmond Olympic Oval on Dec. 14.

The Mission Racers also compete at the Burnaby Interclub event on Jan. 12 and the Fraser Valley Finale year-end competition on Feb. 9.

For more visit bcspeedskating.ca/speedweek.