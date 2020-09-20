PHOTOS: Mini Bayside Sharks return to South Surrey Athletic Park

The mini Bayside Sharks returned to the rugby field Sunday, their first time being on the pitch since COVID-19 temporarily cancelled sports in the province.

The mini rugby program is catered for Kindergarten to Grade 7 boys and girls.

Earlier this month, on the heels of BC Rugby’s announcement that its COVID-19 return-to-play plan had moved into Phase 3 – which allowed for limited on-field contact, among other things – the South Surrey-based club announced that a 10-week touch rugby season was ready to hit the pitch.

The new co-ed program began this week, and includes a variety of divisions, each playing within their own 50-players-or-less bubble. An elite division is for older, more advanced players – members of Bayside’s senior men’s and women’s teams, as well as its older junior athletes – while a social division allows for competition that is a little more relaxed.

Various junior divisions are available for the club’s high school-aged players, and a mini-rugby league is for elementary-aged players.

