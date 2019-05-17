PHOTOS: LVR Bombers host rugby games

L.V. Rogers rugby players tuned up for provincials with the Kootenay Zone Rugby championships Wednesday.
The junior and senior boys sides, as well as the girls team, hosted teams comprised of athletes from Castlegar, Cranbrook, Kimberley.
The seniors boys team finished the season undefeated and will try to defend their provincial championship May 29 to June 1 in Abbotsford.
The girls team meanwhile will be joined by visiting athletes to compete at provincials under the Kootenay banner.
tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com