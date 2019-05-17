PHOTOS: LVR Bombers host rugby games

Both boys and girls sides played at Lakeside Park

L.V. Rogers Bombers players on the senior boys team (in blue) try to take down an opposing visitor during a game at Lakeside Park on Wednesday. Photos: Tyler Harper

L.V. Rogers rugby players tuned up for provincials with the Kootenay Zone Rugby championships Wednesday.

The junior and senior boys sides, as well as the girls team, hosted teams comprised of athletes from Castlegar, Cranbrook, Kimberley.

The seniors boys team finished the season undefeated and will try to defend their provincial championship May 29 to June 1 in Abbotsford.

The girls team meanwhile will be joined by visiting athletes to compete at provincials under the Kootenay banner.

Scroll down for photos of the senior boys game.

Related: L.V. Rogers captures rugby gold medal at provincials

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter