The vaulting team held its year-end show in Blewett

Tasia Arteaga-Radonich performs in front of her teammates. Photo: KDG Photography

The Koot-Neigh equestrian vaulting team held its annual year-end show in Blewett on Saturday.

The team lucked out with a beautiful fall day to perform technical compulsories and creative freestyles, paired with hot drinks and baked goods.

Families worked together to support 17 athletes, who range in vaulting experience from two months to six years. The athletes showed the judge, as well as family and friends, their accomplishments for the season.