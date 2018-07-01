Wildwood, Alta.'s Cooper Thatcher gets sent flying on Strawberry during the Sunday afternoon rodeo performance at the 92nd Annual Williams Lake Stampede. (Greg Sabatino photo)

PHOTOS: Kickin’ up mud at the Sunday Stampede

The old Cariboo adage "if you don't like the weather just wait five minutes" rang true Sunday during the fourth rodeo performance at the 92nd Annual Williams Lake Stampede.

Spectators and participants saw weather patterns shift from clear blue skies, to torrential downpours, back and forth, several times throughout the afternoon rodeo, however, that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

In all, 3,957 packed the Stampede grandstand to cheer on rodeo competitors.

The following snapshots capture some of the action:

If you’ve missed out so far, there’s still one more rodeo performance left. You can catch the action Monday starting at 12:45 p.m. at the Stampede Grounds.

