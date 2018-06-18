PHOTOS: KEYSA Rovers Sam Steele youth soccer tournament

The Kootenay Youth Soccer Association held their annual Sam Steele Days tournament over the weekend from June 15 to 17. Teams ranging from the under-10 to under-18 divisions came from across the region for three jam-packed days of soccer action at the Mount Baker Senior Secondary field and Moir Centennial Park.
