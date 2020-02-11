PHOTOS: Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament a fun, competitive weekend for lakecity youth

Games got underway Friday afternoon with the playoffs taking place Sunday morning.

Nyree Alexander (second from left), and her children Ethan and Haley, present the silver and gold medals to Kamloops (left) and Salmon Arm (right) during the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament Sunday. (Amber Camille photo)

It was a busy weekend of hockey in the lakecity Feb. 7-9 where 10 midget house teams squared off at the Jeff Alexander Memorial Midget Tournament.

Five local house teams — Williams Lake Rope Rippers, Williams Lake Grizzlies, Williams Lake Red Ravens, Williams Lake Goon Squad and Williams Lake Blue — along with teams representing Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Mackenzie, Lillooet and 100 Mile House took in the tournament.

READ MORE: Beloved hockey coach honoured through memorial tournament

Games got underway Friday afternoon with the playoffs taking place Sunday morning.

For the gold medal game, some members of Jeff Alexander’s family, Nyree, Ethan and Mackenna, were on hand to say a few words and present the medals to the winning teams.

The teams finished as follows beginning with first: Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Mackenzie, Lillooet, 100 Mile House, Rope Rippers, Grizzlies, Good Squad, Blue and Red Ravens.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter