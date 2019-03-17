The Nechako Figure Skating held their Ice Show/Carnival on March 16 at the Vanderhoof Arena. There were soloists and star teams that participated. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Photos: Ice show by Nechako Figure Skating Club

Day packed with performances from soloists and star teams

  • Mar. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Nechako Figure Skating Club held their Ice Show/Carnival on March 16 at the Vanderhoof Arena.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
