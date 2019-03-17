Photos: Ice show by Nechako Figure Skating Club

The Nechako Figure Skating Club held their Ice Show/Carnival on March 16 at the Vanderhoof Arena.
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Day packed with performances from soloists and star teams
The Nechako Figure Skating Club held their Ice Show/Carnival on March 16 at the Vanderhoof Arena.
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
A Langley driver came across a rollover with a message.
Previously the couple won a JUNO back in 2016 for their album A Wanderer I'll Stay .
Base work is now complete and the rubber resurfacing will start on Tuesday
The coalition has lost over half its inventory of traps
Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an avalanche.
Final regular season game for Langley-based hockey team
Editor, The Times: