PHOTOS: Greater Victoria skaters vie for title of fastest in B.C.

Skaters of all kinds dashed across the ice at Archie Browning Sports Arena on Dec. 17 for Speed Week, the BC Speed Skating Association’s new province-wide competition to find B.C.’s fastest skater.

Participants of all ages hit the ice, their one-lap dashes against the clock recorded and sent off in hopes they would be named B.C.’s fastest skater.

The BC Speed Skating Association will crown champions for male and female skaters in six age groups: 3-5 years of age, 6-9 years of age, 10-12 years of age, 13-15 years of age, 16-18 years of age and skaters 19-years-old and older.

The Esquimalt Speed Skating Club participated along with a handful of community members – from hockey players to figure skaters – who wanted a shot at the big title.

“The crowd is great, everyone seems to be having fun,” said organizer Jody Fairbairn. “We have a lot of followers on Facebook and we’re seeing some really great comments. We’ve been cheering each other on and it’s been really great for building community.”

Fairbairn says the event helped fundraise for a portion of the safety mats the group needs to operate.

For more information on the Esquimalt Speed Skating Club, visit the group’s Facebook page @VictoriaSpeedSkating.

