PHOTOS: Fleetwood Park junior teams both win Surrey ‘Super Saturday’ titles

School's junior boys and junior girls advance to the South Fraser regionals this week

Fleetwood Park against Holy Cross in the Junior Girls final of "Super Saturday," Feb. 8 at Fleetwood Park Secondary. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

It sure was a “Super Saturday” for two of the home basketball teams at Fleetwood Park Secondary.

The school’s junior Dragons both won all-Surrey championship titles on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 8) at the gym on 156th Street.

Fleetwood Park’s junior girls beat Holy Cross by a score of 51-43, and the junior boys cruised to a 70-42 win over Guildford Park.

Amber Forsythe, Fleetwood Park’s athletic director and coach of the junior girls team, said it was a huge day at the school.

“It was cool because they (the boys team) watched our game and then thought, well, how cool would it be to have both junior teams win, a banner for both?” Forsythe said Monday. “After they won, we got a photo of both teams, and the last time that’s happened at Fleetwood was a long time ago.”

Now, both teams advance to the South Fraser regionals this week.

“We play Delta tonight (Monday) at 6:30 p.m.,” Forsythe said about the regional tourney’s opening day, with games at Tamanawis (Monday), Panorama Ridge (Tuesday), Holy Cross (Wednesday) and Fleetwood Park (Thursday).

Other results from Super Saturday include Elgin Park topping Holy Cross by a score of 41-31 in the Grade 8 Girls final, Semiahmoo over Tamanawis 59-38 in the Grade 8 Boys final, and Elgin Park scoring a 68-41 win over Fleetwood Park in the Grade 9 Boys title game.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

For Fleetwood Park’s junior girls, Parneet Gill scored 20 points and Sahana Kanagasabay netted 14.

“Parneet is currently playing with a growth plate wrist injury and we weren’t even sure if she was going to get to play,” Forsythe told the Now-Leader.

“I’d like to add that this group of girls are extremely diverse and we took it one game at a time to get to where they are today,” she added. “They knew what it took to get the banner and put everything they had to win the championships.”

At South Frasers, the winner of today’s Fleetwood Park/Delta game will play the winner of tonight’s Holy Cross/Fraser Heights game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Panorama Ridge’s gym.

