PHOTOS: Fast times for Quesnel athletes at Gold City Showdown

Chelsea Brears and Gus round the third barrel in open barrel racing Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Gold City Showdown Open Timed Event Rodeo at Alex Fraser Park. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Times were fast, and partnerships were strong, as Alex Fraser Park hosted the Gold City Showdown Open Timed Event Rodeos Sept. 26 and 27.

The two rodeos featured barrel racing, tie-down roping, team roping and breakaway roping. The Showdown was also a qualifier for the ladies’ breakaway roping Canadian Finals, and Riley Bondaroff earned two qualifying spots with her performances over the weekend.

In Open Team Roping Saturday, Sept. 26, Ryan MacNaughton and Dustin Shields were first with a time of 7.4, followed by Russ Glassford and Rod Spiers at 8.2. Third place went to Gary Nicholson and Dustin Shields with a time of 9.6.

Competition on Sept. 27 saw Aaron Palmer and Ty Lytton finish first with a time of 6.1. Ryan MacNaughton was header for both teams that were tied for second with a time of 6.5, as he partnered with Glen Brown and with Dustin Shields.

Hannah Fitchett was first in Junior Breakaway Sept. 26 with a time of 4.3.

In 8.5 Team Roping, Jody Hancock and Clint Cripps were first on Sept. 26 with a time of 9.5, ahead of Rylie Bondaroff and Tracy Isaak with a time of 15.1.

Hancock and Cripps won the 8.5 Team Roping Sept. 27 as well with a time of 11.2. Bondaroff and Isaak were second, and Brianna Billy and Ryan MacNaughton were third.

Rylie Bondaroff won the ladies’ breakaway roping on Sept. 26 with a time of 2.4. The winner Sept. 27 was Keaton Collett, with a time of 2.9.

Virgil Poffenroth won the tie down roping Sunday, Sept. 27 with a time of 8.1.

In open barrel racing Saturday, Sept. 26, Tosha Seitz rode Diablo to a first-place finish in 1D with a time of 16.262. Kira Stowell and Amigo were second with a time of 16.27, and Dena Millard and Batmans Honour were third after a 16.333 race.

First place in 2D went to Racheal Webster and Poco (16.764), followed by Kim Meise and Speedle (16.770) and Danielle Gamache and Ella (16.837).

In 3D racing, Felicity Murray and Jaxon won first place after a 17.387 run, while Karli Williams and Moon N Perfect were second (17.417), and Hannah Fitchett was third (17.423).

Brooklyn Gildemeister and Jade earned first place in 4D with an 18.321 run, followed by Emily Hohmann on Twig (18.412) and Taylor Brears and Charo (18.622).

Jordan Farmer and Oakey won the youth barrels with a time of 16.334, while Kira Stowell and Dex were second at 17.124, and Emma Gildemeister and Stricken Outa Here were third with a time of 18.246.

In the peewee races, Violet Sismey was first after a 17.758 run, followed by Autumn Sismey (18.751) and Charlie Farmer and Grey (20.863).

In barrel racing Sunday, Sept. 27, Autumn Sismey was first in peewee barrels with a time of 17.502, followed by Violet Sismey with a time of 18.572 and Charlie Farmer with a time of 20.075.

Jordan Farmer and Oakey won the youth barrels for a second day with a 17.413 run, followed by Kira Stowell and Dex (17.635) and Emma Gildemeister and Stricken Outa Here (18.133).

In open barrel racing, Debbie Roch and Malibu were the 1D winners with a time of 16.944. Camryn Mitchell and Fly were second with a time of 16.996, and Tosha Eitz and Diablo were third at 17.168.

Top spot in 2D went to Kylie Watt and Percolator Jet after a 17.444 race. Madison Schneider and Whiskey were second with a time of 17.458, followed by Brittney Honeybourn and Stella with a time of 17.464.

Taylor Fitchett won 3D after an 18.046 race, while Jessie Hoegler and Millie were second (18.056), and Alisha Hoegler and Quick were third (18.071).

Ella Stevenson and Rocky won 4D with a time of 19.018, followed by Emily Hohmann and Twig (19.036) and Connie Jasper and Ace (19.358).

READ MORE: Home grounds advantage leads to rodeo success for Quesnel athletes

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer