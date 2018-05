The organizers of the annual Ride Don't Hide event have added something new they think will appeal to Ironman athletes who like to push themselves to the extreme. In addition to the 10- and 23-kilometre routes cyclists can follow - routes that take them from Centennial Park in Westsyde down to Rivershore Park (and back again for those who want to go farther) - this year there is an 88-kilometre pedal from the Westsyde park to the McLure ferry and back.