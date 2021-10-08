PHOTOS: Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham blanks W.J. Mouat in Abbotsford

Grizzlies varsity football team improves to 3-0 with win, next host Mission on Oct. 15

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies varsity football team’s undefeated streak continued on Friday (Oct. 8) night in Abbotsford, as the club improved to a perfect 3-0 and blanked the W.J. Mouat Hawks by an unofficial score of 38-0.

The Grizzlies led 19-0 at halftime, and were buoyed by a pair of touchdowns from running back Samuel Mannes. Carter Dallas caught a touchdown grab to open the second half and then Gage O’Neill rushed the ball about 70 yards for another major. Graham quarterback Lucas Feaver added a late touchdown.

Graham dominated the turnover game, taking the ball away from Mouat six different times from interceptions and fumble recoveries.

Hawks head coach Andrew Harder praised the Grizzlies, who handed Mouat its first loss in 2021.

“They’re a good football team and well coached,” he said.

The Grizzlies next host the Mission Roadrunners at Exhibition Stadium on Friday (Oct. 15) night.

For more on this games, read the print edition of the Chilliwack Progress.

Gage O’Neil outruns a Mouat defender during B.C. high school football action in Abbotsford on Friday (Oct. 8) night. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Tyson George-Kelly sidesteps a Mouat defender during B.C. high school football action in Abbotsford on Friday (Oct. 8) night. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Tyson George-Kelly sidesteps a Mouat defender during B.C. high school football action in Abbotsford on Friday (Oct. 8) night. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)