Local skating club presented Adventures into the Unknown for its annual carnival on ice

The Avatar performance. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The Cheam Skating Club presented its annual carnival on the weekend.

This year’s outer-space themed show, Adventures Into The Unknown, featured 22 performances by kids of all ages and skating levels.

The show included skaters dressed as martians, astronauts, and shooting stars, plus movie- and TV-themed performances like Star Trek, Monsters Inc. and Stranger Things.

