PHOTOS: Champions crowned at Williams Lake Curling Club’s annual Joint Bonspiel

A, B, C event winners in both men's and women's divisions

Kristi Denby (from left) and Wendy Miller sweep while Naomi Miller keeps an eye on her shot Sunday during the women’s ‘A’ division final at the Williams Lake Curling Club’s annual Joint Men’s and Women’s Bonspiel. Denby, Wendy and Naomi were a part of Debbie Rand’s rink, who won the championship over the team of skip Donna Shiach, Carol Johnson, Betty Dryden and Kirstin Lauren. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Twelve men’s teams and nine women’s teams — 84 players in all — converged at the Williams Lake Curling Club during the weekend for the annual Men’s and Women’s Joint Bonspiel.

After games determined standings and playoff standings, teams squared off Sunday morning for cash and prizes in ‘A,’ ‘B,’ and ‘C’ divisions.

Winners are as follows:

Men’s A Division

Winners: skip Jerry Mooney, third Mike Dextrase, second Rob Sutton and lead Mike McMullen

Runners up: skip Colin Shpak, third Gary Stene, second David Henderson and lead Roger Kaleta

Women’s A Division

Winners: skip Debbie Rand, third Kristi Denby, second Naomi Miller and lead Wendy Miller

Runners up: skip Donna Shiach, third Carol Johnson, second Betty Dryden and lead Kirstin Lauren

Men’s B Division

Winners: skip Ron Bisaro, third Bill Garratt, second Mark Berg and lead Rod Mohr

Runners up: skip Ken Hall, third John Dryden, second Ken Kvist and lead Roger Hicks

Women’s B Division

Winners: skip Joanne Doddridge, third Tanya Hammerstron, second Brenda Bourassa and lead Pat Witty

Runners up: skip Maria Hamilton, third Dianne Menzer, second Debbie Cairns and lead Celeste Faessler

Men’s C Division

Winners: skip Rick Miller, third Bill Rand, second Tim Fisch and lead Bill Pinchbeck

Runners up: skip Doug Witty, third Kevin Cairns, second Pat Hamilton and lead Dan Rimmel

Women’s C Division

Winners: skip Leona McKay, third Brenda Joaneau, second Shirley Park and lead Leslie Conners

Runners up: skip Brenda Sanford, third Bridgitte Pinchbeck, second Trenisa Durfeld and lead Amanda Rennie

For more on the bonspiel see Wednesday’s Tribune.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter