A women’s coxed quad from the Victoria City Rowing Club edges past France in their heat on Friday. (Al Wilhelm)

With white tents, speakers announcing race results, and some 400 international competitors, last weekend’s World Rowing Coastal Championships were hard to miss in Sidney. However, photographers Al Wilhelm, Shannon Wilhelm, and photographers from World Rowing (FISA) had an on-water view of the action. Take a look, and check out our past coverage below.

RELATED: Coastal rowing a big success in Sidney

RELATED: World rowing competition, bound for Sidney, features strong Indigenous ties

PHOTOS: Sidney welcomes the world to rowing competition

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter