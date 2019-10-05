PHOTOS: Campbell River Storm back in win column with 3-0 victory over Kerry Park Islanders

Campbell River goalie Jayce Hudak keeps the puck out of the net as Kerry Park’s Colten Thompson and Campbell River’s Gabe Shipley and Jackson Dyke get caught up in front of the net during Junior B VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Oct. 5, 2019. The Storm beat the Islanders 3-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Jayce Hudak had his first career shutout as a junior as the Campbell River Storm beat the Kerry Park Islanders 3-0 at the Brindy Friday night.

Hudak stopped 32 shots and now sits second in the league with a 1.67 GAA.

The Storm got off to an early start against the visiting Islanders when Grady Franklin got the puck past Nicholas Haisell at the 1:48 mark.

Noah Fladager then added his own at 9:52, dropping a knee to the ice and pumping his fist in celebration.

The second period went scoreless.

At 14:30 in the third period, Brian Majic got his fourth goal of the season, on a power play, adding to his assist from the first period.

Franklin, PJ Donnelly and Jory Swanson each added an assist in the victory.

The Storm remain in second place in the north division with eight wins and two losses. The Islanders are winless this season.

Hudak took home star honours, while Haisell was awarded the away star.

The Storm head down to Victoria this weekend to face the Victoria Cougars in their first matchup this season. The Cougars are 7-1-0.

Campbell River has one more game mid-week against the Westshore Wolves before returning to the Brindy Oct. 11 to host the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

