PHOTOS: Blue skies, sunshine for Lakers Car Club’s 25th Annual Spring Roundup

Under sunny skies, the Lakers Car Club celebrated 25 years of its annual Spring Roundup in the lakecity this weekend.

The main event, the show and shine Sunday, saw the Third Avenue area of the lakecity’s downtown core bursting with activity as residents took in the day’s gorgeous weather to support the event, all while checking out some of the nicest-looking rides in the region, and from afar, throughout.

Lakers Car Club president Phil Tanner said he was blown away by the community’s support.

“The people are amazing,” Tanner said, who is serving his first year as president with the LCC.

“And the support we get from the city, our sponsors, and the residents is fantastic. The last three or four years we’ve been really lucky with the weather, too.”

Tanner also thanked residents from all of the surrounding communities including 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Prince George, for entering their vehicles and participating in the show.

“It’s been a great day,” Tanner said.

As for the show, participants were busy making their rounds selecting their favourite vehicles, which will be tallied and, after, chosen as winners in multiple categories.

In all, 99 trophies will be handed out throughout the day, including 48 judged classes, with the remaining trophies selected by show participants.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, meanwhile, was busy making his rounds deciding which his award, the Mayor’s Choice Award, would go to.

In the end, he selected Prince George’s Virginia and George Windsor’s 1932 Ford Roadster convertible as his pick.

