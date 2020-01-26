PHOTOS: Bantam Timberwolves skate to silver medal at home tournament

The T-wolves fell 6-3 to Kamloops in the championship

After a nearly flawless round robin, the Williams Lake Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves ran out of steam Sunday afternoon playing for gold against the Kamloops Bantam Tier 2 Blazers.

An early 3-0 deficit after one period proved to be insurmountable on the occasion, despite clawing back to within a goal in the second period, as Williams Lake settled for silver in a 6-3 defeat.

Williams Lake opened its tournament with a convincing 5-1 victory over Fort St. John, then followed that up with a 6-2 tripling of Quesnel.

On Saturday night, Williams Lake finished off its undefeated round robin with a 3-1 win over the very same team they would face in the final Sunday.

READ MORE: Bantam T-wolves look to build on success at home tourney this weekend

There, after the Blazers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Williams Lake’s Ryan Rife bolted down the right-wing side to make no mistake on a top-corner snipe to get his team on the board.

Moments later while on the power play, Carter Boomer cut the lead to 3-2, however, Kamloops opened the third with three unanswered goals to go up 6-2 before Williams Lake’s Dustin Forster would notch the game’s final marker off a setup from Jackson Altwasser during a two-man power play.

The Timberwolves currently sit in third place in their Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association standings with seven wins and four losses — just three points back of first-place Kelowna — and are preparing to host this year’s BC Hockey Bantam Tier 2 Championships March 15-19 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Williams Lake has four regular season games remaining in its schedule, and all will be contested on the road: Saturday, Feb. 1 versus Penticton (2 p.m.), Sunday, Feb. 2 versus West Kelowna (10:30 a.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8 versus Greater Vernon (5 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 9 versus Kamloops (1:30 p.m.)

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter