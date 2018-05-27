PHOTOS: Active lifestyle promoted at All Nations Spring Classic

Participants take off from the starting line Sunday morning for the Third Annual All Nations Spring Classic. The event featured either a five- or a 10-kilometre walk or run from downtown Williams Lake starting from the Tsilhqot’in National Government office on Fourth Avenue before carrying on down Second Avenue and back on Mackenzie Avenue. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Residents took advantage of perfect running and walking conditions Sunday morning for the All Nations Spring Classic.

The third annual event offered a five- or a 10-kilometre walk or run for participants, and began at the Tsilhqot’in National Government office on Fourth Avenue before carrying on down Second Avenue and back on Mackenzie Avenue.

The event is funded by the Aboriginal Health Directorate — the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) — and is meant to encourage all communities to participate in physical activity.

Prizes were awarded to top finishers in multiple categories following the race.

