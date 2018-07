Check out our slideshow of the weekend's events

Competitors from across B.C. put their skills to the test at the 53rd annual Quesnel Rodeo July 20-22.

Quesnel locals had a strong showing, and the crowd enjoyed the excitement of the rodeo, back again this year after last year’s event was cancelled due to wildfires.

Check out our slideshow below, and check back to Quesnelobserver.com for all the results.