Photos: 2019 Sam Steel Days sports

Another eventful Sam Steele Days has come and gone, but the photos will last a lifetime.

It was a perfect day to get onto the fields with the sun out and temperatures rising.

Athletes from around the area came to take part in various activities.

The BA Blacktop Balls of Steele Bocce tournament saw competitors dress up as the competed.

Some came dressed as unicorns and Hungry Hungry Hippos as the faced off.

The Sam Steele Ball Tournament ran all weekend with games at Kinsmen Quads, Moir Park and Confederation Park.

Players took to the diamonds for a fun in the sun.

Soccer teams throughout the region also took part in the Sam Steele Days Soccer Tournament.

Hosted by the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association teams converged at the Mt. Baker school field and Moir Park.

