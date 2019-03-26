PHOTOS: 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships in Chilliwack

The national senior curling bonspiel is the first big event at the new Chilliwack Curling Club

Steve Waatainen of Team B.C. goes up against Team Yukon during the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the Chilliwack Curling Club on Sunday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Twenty-eight women’s and men’s teams from across Canada are currently in Chilliwack for the 2019 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships at the newly opened Chilliwack Curling Club.

The event kicked off on Friday and goes until March 28.

The Progress was there on Sunday to photograph both the B.C. men’s and women’s teams, who played against Team Yukon and Team Alberta, respectively. The men’s team is from Nanaimo/Kerry Park Curling Clubs, and the women’s team from Penticton/Kelowna Curling Clubs.

The event is free for spectators, with live entertainment nightly. The final draws are on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. (men’s) and 3:30 p.m. (women’s).

See curling.ca/2019seniors/ for a full draw and more info.