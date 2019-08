White Rock’s Kaitlyn Williams has a new medal for her trophy case.

The field-hockey goaltender – who has been a member of the Canadian national team since 2011 – helped Canada land on the podium at last week’s 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

After cruising through the competition in the early rounds, Canada faced Argentina in the gold-medal match Friday, losing 5-1.

