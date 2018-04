The W. J. Mouat girls rugby team took on Chilliwack Secondary during round of of the BC High School Stadium Series on Friday afternoon at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford. Abbotsford won 59-5.A total of four different matches were played. The other local teams playing were the Mouat boys, who defeated Pentticon 46-7, and Yale, who beat Handsworth 45-7. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)