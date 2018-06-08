Photo: Snowpack in North Fork Valley

Photos submitted by Boundary Snowmobile Club member Derek Pankoff show the incredible amount of snow the Boundary received this winter. Photos taken in November 2017 versus April 2018 show over 350 centimetres of snow at the club’s Gable Creek Cabin in the North Fork Valley. (Derek Pankoff/Submitted)

