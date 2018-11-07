PHOTO: Nice Delivery

Kevin Mitchell
Morning Star Staff
Erika Farano releases a stone in Vernon mixed doubles play Sunday at the Vernon Curling Club.
Everyone has worked hard at getting the curling rink up and running for the 2018 - 2019 curling season. The new ice plant is working well and the newly painted ice surface with roll out vinyl rings looks very professional.
