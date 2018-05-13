PHOTO: Little Fort team wins provincial gold

Event was held in Prince George with about 100 participants

Little Fort team consisting of (l-r) Hector Denton, Donna Smith, Adrienne Campbell and Ernie Yungen placed first (gold medal) in the threes in the carpet bowling Provincials held in Prince George recently. “Had a great time,” said Campbell.

A team from Little Fort consisting of Hector Denton, Donna Smith, Adrienne Campbell and Ernie Yungen placed first (gold medal) in the threes in the carpet bowling Provincials held in Prince George recently.

“Had a great time,” reported Campbell.

The event was held in the Hart Pioneer Centre in Prince George and ended on Friday, May 11. About 100 seniors took part.

READ MORE: Carpet bowlers ready for Provincials (April 13, 2018)

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter