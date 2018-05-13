Little Fort team consisting of (l-r) Hector Denton, Donna Smith, Adrienne Campbell and Ernie Yungen placed first (gold medal) in the threes in the carpet bowling Provincials held in Prince George recently. “Had a great time,” said Campbell.

PHOTO: Little Fort team wins provincial gold

Event was held in Prince George with about 100 participants

A team from Little Fort consisting of Hector Denton, Donna Smith, Adrienne Campbell and Ernie Yungen placed first (gold medal) in the threes in the carpet bowling Provincials held in Prince George recently.

“Had a great time,” reported Campbell.

The event was held in the Hart Pioneer Centre in Prince George and ended on Friday, May 11. About 100 seniors took part.

