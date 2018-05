Little Fort team consisting of (l-r) Hector Denton, Donna Smith, Adrienne Campbell and Ernie Yungen placed first (gold medal) in the threes in the carpet bowling Provincials held in Prince George recently. “Had a great time,” said Campbell.

A team from Little Fort consisting of (l-r) Hector Denton, Donna Smith, Adrienne Campbell and Ernie Yungen placed first (gold medal) in the threes in the carpet bowling Provincials held in Prince George last week at the Hart Pioneer Centre. The competition was fierce with nine teams competing in the threes from around the province.

About 100 seniors took part in the event.