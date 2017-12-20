Gary Ahuja photoBrookswood Bobcats’s Jenna Dick looks to make a pass while surrounded by a pair of Semiahmoo Totems – Izzy Forsyth and Tiffany Lin – during opening-round action of the Tsumura Basketball Invitational at the Langley Events Centre Dec. 14. Semiahmoo advanced to semifinals before being knocked from title contention after a loss to the Walnut Grove Gators. They finished third.

PHOTO: Group effort on high-school hardcourt

Semiahmoo and Brookswood players battle for a ball during Tsumura Basketball Invitational last week.

  • Dec. 20, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

“The team did fabulous… We were extremely happy with our finish,” said Semiahmoo coach Lori Pajic.

