PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s rugby

The Comox Valley Kickers hosted Nanaimo in BC Rugby Women’s Division 1 play Saturday, April 14, and the Kickers dominated for a 60-32 victory, in what was their final game of the regular season.

The Kickers finished the regular season with a 10-6 record, and travel to Vancouver next Saturday, April 21 for their BC Rugby quarter-final playoff match against Kamloops.

Kamloops also entered play Saturday with a 9-6 record, and faced the 4-11 Brit Lions in their final regular season match. No score was available at press time.

Record editor Terry Farrell was at Saturday’s game. Here are some of his favourite pics.