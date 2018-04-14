PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s rugby

The Comox Valley Kickers hosted Nanaimo

The Comox Valley Kickers hosted Nanaimo in BC Rugby Women’s Division 1 play Saturday, April 14, and the Kickers dominated for a 60-32 victory, in what was their final game of the regular season.

The Kickers finished the regular season with a 10-6 record, and travel to Vancouver next Saturday, April 21 for their BC Rugby quarter-final playoff match against Kamloops.

Kamloops also entered play Saturday with a 9-6 record, and faced the 4-11 Brit Lions in their final regular season match. No score was available at press time.

Record editor Terry Farrell was at Saturday’s game. Here are some of his favourite pics.

Previous story
Outdoor volleyball registration next week
Next story
Season-long struggles continue for Stealth

Just Posted

MP Report: It’s time for a national pharmacare plan

  • 17 hours ago

 

Hundreds of baseball players in attendance at North Langley Diamond Sports opening ceremonies

  • 17 hours ago

 

Bringing out the worst in people

 

Province to upgrade 13 kilometres of Head Bay Forest Service Road

 

Most Read