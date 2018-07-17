PHOTO GALLERY: Malicous Monster Truck Tour

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour sold out to crowds of 2,500 people on each night of July 13 and 14, surpassing numbers of all previous events including the air show. Despite traffic backed up to the highway on the first night, organizers are calling the event a smooth success.

Police say there were no incidents of note.

“Everyone’s happy,” said airport manager Carman Hendry. “I’ve never seen so many happy faces in Terrace. It’s a fantastic show.”

Organizer Steve Pereira had worked for 10 years to bring the show back to Terrace after correctly measuring the audience’s enjoyment of the last tour stop two decades ago.

Photo gallery below | Quinn Bender photos