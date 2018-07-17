Monster truck “10,000 Pounds of Hound” leaps over the obstacle course at the Northwest Regional Airport Saturday.

PHOTO GALLERY: Malicous Monster Truck Tour

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour sold out to crowds of 2,500 people on each night of July 13 and 14, surpassing numbers of all previous events including the air show. Despite traffic backed up to the highway on the first night, organizers are calling the event a smooth success.

  • Jul. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour sold out to crowds of 2,500 people on each night of July 13 and 14, surpassing numbers of all previous events including the air show. Despite traffic backed up to the highway on the first night, organizers are calling the event a smooth success.

Police say there were no incidents of note.

“Everyone’s happy,” said airport manager Carman Hendry. “I’ve never seen so many happy faces in Terrace. It’s a fantastic show.”

Organizer Steve Pereira had worked for 10 years to bring the show back to Terrace after correctly measuring the audience’s enjoyment of the last tour stop two decades ago.

READ MORE: Malicious Monster Truck Tour coming to Terrace

Photo gallery below | Quinn Bender photos

Previous story
Burns on fire in Fred Wellsby golf final
Next story
Unbeaten streak halted, but Sun Devils clinch

Just Posted

Judy Irene Lang

  • 11 hours ago

 

City of Maple Ridge website gets a refresh

 

Ottawa singer songwriter Victor Nesrallah plays Char’s Landing July 22

  • 18 hours ago

 

Vernon local joins B.C. Cancer Foundation Board of Directors

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read