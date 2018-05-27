PHOTO GALLERY: Lakers host 24th Annual Show and Shine

Lakecity streets were packed as more than 200 vehicles enter Show and Shine

Judges work diligently Sunday afternoon selecting winners at the Lakers Car Club 24th Annual Show and Shine in downtown Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

By all accounts, the weekend’s 24th Annual Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup was a huge success.

Lakers Car Club president Sam Schellenberg spoke with the Tribune Sunday afternoon, and said the club couldn’t be happier with how things went and, especially, Sunday’s Show and Shine in downtown Williams Lake.

“I’m just really impressed with the turnout,” he said, as hundreds of people filled city streets to check out the more than 200 cars, trucks and bikes on display.

This year’s Show and Shine featured a popular silent auction with many items donated by local businesses up for grabs.

There was also a raffle prize draw for a 1930s-style wooden roadster built by Lakers Car Club member Chris Knight.

For results and award winners check the Tribune’s website as they become available.