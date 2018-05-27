Judges work diligently Sunday afternoon selecting winners at the Lakers Car Club 24th Annual Show and Shine in downtown Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

PHOTO GALLERY: Lakers host 24th Annual Show and Shine

Lakecity streets were packed as more than 200 vehicles enter Show and Shine

By all accounts, the weekend’s 24th Annual Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup was a huge success.

Lakers Car Club president Sam Schellenberg spoke with the Tribune Sunday afternoon, and said the club couldn’t be happier with how things went and, especially, Sunday’s Show and Shine in downtown Williams Lake.

“I’m just really impressed with the turnout,” he said, as hundreds of people filled city streets to check out the more than 200 cars, trucks and bikes on display.

This year’s Show and Shine featured a popular silent auction with many items donated by local businesses up for grabs.

There was also a raffle prize draw for a 1930s-style wooden roadster built by Lakers Car Club member Chris Knight.

For results and award winners check the Tribune’s website as they become available.

Previous story
Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city
Next story
ESS volunteers on call 24/7 at Evacuee Reception Centre in Barriere

Just Posted

UPDATED: Wildfire crews battling two hectare blaze north of Pitt Lake

  • 17 hours ago

 

PHOTO GALLERY: Lakers host 24th Annual Show and Shine

 

Ride in support of CMHA Vernon

  • 17 hours ago

 

Loggers Golf Tournament nearly full, sign up to play before June 1

 

Most Read