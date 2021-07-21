PHOTO GALLERY: Fans return for rodeo in Quesnel

Around 400 fans packed the newly christened Gus Cameron Rodeo Arena for two days of action

Keifer Larson shows good form as he rides during the saddle bronc event. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Elijah Gordon was the only bull rider to last the full eight seconds during the first day of the Quesnel Rodeo Club’s event. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Chad Braaten successfully ropes his steer during the tie-down roping event. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Around 800 fans packed into the grandstands at the newly christened Gus Cameron Rodeo Arena for the return of rodeo in Quesnel on July 17. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Julia and Jacob Bowden look to set a good time in the team roping event. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

James Simpson’s team looks to corral their horse during the wild horse race on July 17. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Williams Lake Stampede Princess Bayley Cail rides through the arena. The Quesnel Ambassadors were also on hand greeting fans as they entered. (Karen Powell Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Students of Matt O’Flynn’s steer riding school made their rodeo debut on July 17/18. (Karen Powell Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Earl Call and Ryan Jasper work to reign in a bronco after it had bucked its rider. (Karen Powell Photo – Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

