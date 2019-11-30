PHOTO: Athletes compete in Rise Fighting Championship event in Chilliwack

Second time this year an MMA event has taken place in a municipal-owned facility in Chilliwack

Chilliwack’s Satjit Uppal (left) makes contact with Jason Bakes during Rise Fighting Championship Five, a mixed martial arts event at the Landing Sports Centre on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

For the second time this year a mixed martial arts (MMA) event was held in municipal-owned facility in Chilliwack.

Rise Fighting Championships Five took place Saturday night at the Landing Sports Centre.

The first fight of the night was Chilliwack fighter Satjit Uppal who went up against Jason Bakes (pictured).

