Phillips delivers for Gray Monk

Tessa Derksen, left, of Rosters, challenges Edeen Ramsey of Gray Monk Impact in Masters Division soccer action Tuesday night at Marshall Field #2. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Lori Phillips provided two goals as the Gray Monk Impact rattled Rosters Sports Club 6-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at Marshall Field #2.

Rosters (3-6-1) applied serious pressure in the opening 15 minutes before Lou Sheehan finished for the Impact near the 21st minute.

Stacey Cover, who was stellar at central fullback, made it 2-0 just before the break, while the Impact picked up the pace in the final 45 with Phillips, Michelle MacPherson, Myra McEwan and Phillips, again, scoring in succession. The Impact moved to 7-3.

Jen Kemper supplied three goals as the league-leading Chick Kickers dispatched the Shuswap Kaos 4-1 in Salmon Arm.

Defender Stephanie Curtis showed off her scoring touch with a calmly placed left-footed corker top cheddar from the penalty spot.

Kemper first clicked on a double give-and-go between Marley Wournell and Jess Tanner crossing through the box to a rushing Kemper.

Kemper converted again off a corner from Wournell and nailed the hat trick goal after a penalty kick, awarded after a tackle inside the 18. Defensive stars were Joanne Lockhart and Jamie Onefray. The Chicks are 10-0, while the Kaos are 2-7-1.

It was stat night for Dr. Lee Dental Center as they slammed Courtesy Motors Sistas 14-1 at Marshall Field #5.

The Floss crew finally started a game with a full squad, welcoming back Barb Levesque for her first game in a month and Bobbi Cormier back after a few weeks off.

Loren Hutton jumpstarted the attack after taking a pass from Del Erbenich (first of seven assists on the night) and burying the ball in the corner.

Jacquie Charvet and Lauren Hutton each pulled hat tricks for Dr. Lee (9-1), while Jenn Matsuda collected her first deuce since Li’l Kickers and Jill Rintoul also pocketed a pair. Irene Arrotta, Paula Brownlee and Cormier, on an England-style penalty kick, completed the offence.

Diane Neudorf spoiled Lisa Arrotta’s shutout bid with Dr. Lee up 4-0 early in the first half as Sistas dropped to 1-6-3. Keeper Wendy Nadeau and Matsuda won the Player With Heart honours.

The Controllers tripped up Vernon Square Liquor Store VQA 3-1 at Marshall Field for their first win.

Marnie Brandl set up Angela Durfeld to open the Controllers’ offence. Amy Shupe added insurance from Brandl before the Nickoli family clicked for VQA as Nancy Nickoli buried a lovely pass from niece Ginger Nickoli. Shaun Nickoli was solid in net for VQA (3-6-1).

Mandy Frederick connected from Durfeld to give the Controllers a two-goal cushion. Jody Pope made her debut in fine style on the back line as the Controllers went to 1-4-5.

Michele Wernicke played her first game as keeper and was named Player with Heart. Emma Louie, Michelle Steiger, Jacquie Nuyens and Shupe sparkled up front, while midfielders Durfeld, Brandl, Jodi Peshko and Frederick created some sweet plays, using their speed getting the ball upfield. Martina Allen, Brandie Hunter, Christyna Whieldon, Karen Zupp and Pope were dynamite defensively.