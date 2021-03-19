Pheasant Glen Golf Resort in Qualicum Beach spending $250K to renovate bunkers

Pheasant Glen Golf Resort is renovating the bunkers on the course. (PQB News file photo)

Pheasant Glen Golf Resort and Golf Clan Holdings Inc. have embarked on $250,000 project to renovate approximately 15 bunkers on the Qualicum Beach property.

Greens superintendent Kelly Jacobson and assistant Mark Sands are leading the project with target completion in 2022 in time for the Canadian Men’s Senior Championship Tournament in 2023.

“We have always had maintenance issues with steep-faced bunkers washing out in the rain, so last fall we decided to try revetted bunkers, and they worked very well,” said Gord Melissa, Pheasant Glen general manager.

“We continue to invest in improvements each year, and the bunker upgrades will be a welcome change. Our members and the golfing public are as excited about the new bunkers as we are.”

Vancouver Island has frequent rain, similar to conditions in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“These places have been successful using revetted sod to fight erosion,” said Craig Dutton, spokesperson for Golf Clan Holdings. “We have been fortunate to play golf at courses in these locations, and noticed the erosion solutions working there, which led us to consider, ‘why can’t this work at Pheasant Glen?'”

Pheasant Glen has an extra 115-yard, par-3 hole that is being used while crews work on two bunkers at the par-3 11th hole. Bunkers at holes 3, 4, 5, and 8 are scheduled for renovation by June 1. Renovation work on other bunkers will resume in October.

Pheasant Glen has a rezoning application before the Town of Qualicum Beach. This proposal includes 225 units of mixed cottage, cabin and stacked condo/hotel units. Amenities proposed include a new clubhouse, restaurant/brewery pub, pool, meeting rooms, confectionery, spa, outdoor recreation facilities, biking, walking, and hiking trails connected to the town trail system. For information, see www.pheasantglen.com.

— NEWS Staff