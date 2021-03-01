Phase 1 of light installation at Shuswap’s Larch Hills to begin this spring

Fundraising efforts continue to illuminate six kilometres of trails at cross-country ski area

Fundraising continues to support the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s campaign to install six kilometres of lighting at the popular Shuswap cross-country ski area. (Brad Calkins photo)

Fundraising efforts to light up the Larch Hills cross-country skiing area continue, with phase one of the project set to begin this spring.

Larch Hills Nordic Society President Suzy Beckner said the organization has already raised the $180,000 needed for phase 1 of the project, which involves the installation of lighting along 1.64 kilometres of trail. The goal of the project, rolling out in four phases, is to install six kilometres of LED lighting in the Larch Hills recreation area, with an estimated cost of $100,000 per kilometre.

Beckner said the pressure is on now to raise the $160,000 needed for phase 2, so work can be done on both phases at the same time when the needed equipment is already there.

Nordiq Canada (formerly Cross Country Canada) has a fundraising campaign underway to support the project on canadahleps.org.

The trail lighting project received $25,000 in funding as a runner-up in the 2019 Kraft Heinz Project Play contest.

