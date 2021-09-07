Peter Dutton clinches Arrowsmith Tennis Club men’s 2021 singles title

Event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19

Peter Dutton is the Arrowsmith Tennis Club men’s singles champion for 2021. (Pat Hansen photo)

The Arrowsmith Tennis Club welcomed back its annual club championships, held on a beautiful day at Springwood tennis courts on Aug. 28.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. And with provincial health guidelines relaxed this year, the club was able to stage the championships.

Emerging as men’s singles champion was Peter Dutton, who bested Peter Aylward in an entertaining two-set final. Dutton was vying for more honours in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles but he ended up with second-place finishes in both events.

In the men’s doubles, the formidable pairing of Bill Majercsik and Lorne Guenette defended their title after Dutton and partner Mike Collister forfeited the match due to an injury.

In the mixed doubles, Aime Zweig and Mike Winters clinched the title when they beat Dutton and Lis Bang in the final.

Bang was again in action in the ladies doubles, where she and partner Erica Monderman topped the pairing of Ada Sarsiat and Jill Trelawney.

The club has had a great season, drawing a large number of participants in a variety of events that include social tennis, single and doubles ladder, intermediate play, tennis clinics, and round-robin.

Currently, the club has 150 members. And for those wishing to join the club or for more information can go online at https://www.arrowsmithtennis.ca/#home

The club plays at the Springwood Park tennis courts and the Qualicum Beach tennis courts on Veterans Way.

— NEWS Staff

